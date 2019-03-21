

CTV Vancouver





British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a man on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside fell from a third-storey window while allegedly trying to flee from officers, suffering life-threatening injuries.

According statement issued Thursday evening, investigators with the VPD's Property Crime Team were attempting to executive a search warrant at a residence near East Hastings and Columbia streets.

A man in in his 50s was rushed to hospital following the incident, and the Independent Investigations Office was called in.

The IIO is called in to investigate all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.