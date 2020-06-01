VANCOUVER -- The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called to investigate an incident in Williams Lake that left one man injured, RCMP say.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Ridgewood Place to help locate a man police say was allegedly having a mental health crisis and had stated he intended to harm himself.

A caller told police the man had left a residence on a trail or dirt bike. An officer who came to the home found the man but was unable to take him into custody before he left on the bike, according to police.

"A second officer located the man on the motorbike on Highway 20 and allegedly engaged in a pursuit for several blocks," an RCMP release said. "An interaction occurred between the police vehicle and the motorbike, causing the man to lose control of the motorbike near Desous Road."

The man was then arrested and taken to a local hospital, where he was found to have serious but non-life threatening injuries.

"The IIO B.C. is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man's injuries," RCMP said.

Mounties say they will not be releasing any further details about what happened as the incident is under investigation.