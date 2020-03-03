VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s police watchdog has been called to look into an incident in Chilliwack after a man was injured.

According to the RCMP, Chilliwack Mounties and Abbotsford police officers were working together on an enforcement initiative on March 2.

Shortly after 10 p.m., they found out a person who is wanted on multiple warrants was in an apartment building on Mary Street, near Spadina Avenue. While officers were outside the building, the male suspect allegedly ran from one balcony and broke into another unit.

Police then tracked the man to a third floor balcony where a police dog was used.

"The man allegedly assaulted the police dog before an altercation occurred between him and arresting officers," an RCMP news release about the incidents says.

"Shots from a less lethal shotgun were fired, striking the suspect. He was arrested on a first floor balcony after reportedly jumping from the third floor."

During the incident, the suspect sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into whether any police action or inaction led to the man's injuries.

The office is an independent, civilian oversight agency tasked with investigating all incidents involving B.C. police that result in death or serious harm, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.