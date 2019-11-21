VANCOUVER – Police have issued a public warning about a high-risk sex offender who is believed to pose a "risk of significant harm" to women and adolescent girls.

Authorities said 57-year-old Brian Abrosimo is now living in Vancouver, and is considered a potential threat to strangers and acquaintances alike.

The two-time federal offender is currently serving a 14-year sentence for a slew of troubling crimes, including sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, kidnapping, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

His sentence began in June 2006, and he has since been given statutory release under numerous conditions designed to mitigate his danger to the public.

Abrosimo is not allowed to drink or buy alcohol, or do any drugs unless they were prescribed to him or sold over the counter – and even then, Abrosimo is only to use them under the manufacturer's instructions.

He must report all relationships with women, both sexual and non-sexual, to a parole supervisor. He is also barred from being in the presence of any girls under the age of 18 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who has been approved in writing by a parole supervisor and knows about his history.

Abrosimo isn't allowed anywhere children are likely to congregate – including as schools, swimming pools and recreational centres – unless approved by his parole supervisor.

He's barred from having any contact, direct or indirect, with his victims or their families, and isn't allowed to set foot in Abbotsford, Langley or anywhere on Vancouver Island.

Abrosimo is described as a 5'7" tall white man who weighs 240 lbs. and has grey shaved hair, hazel eyes, a grey moustache and a goatee.

Police asked anyone who sees Abrosimo violating any of his conditions, or has information about him doing so, to call 911 immediately.