VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Chilliwack are warning members of the public to call 911 if they see a grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with B.C. licence plate PA558R.

According to Chilliwack RCMP, the driver of the vehicle "is known to be in possession of firearms and his intention is unknown at this time."

Asked for more detail, police would only say that both they and the driver's family are concerned for his wellbeing.

The truck has a canopy and was last seen in the south end of Columbia Valley, according to an RCMP release. Anyone in that area is asked to "exercise caution" as Mounties respond to what they're calling "an unfolding police incident."

This is a developing story and will be updated.