Police want to speak to woman with stroller who narrowly escaped Yaletown collision

Vancouver -

Investigators are looking for a woman who was nearly hit by an out-of-control driver while pushing a stroller in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood last week.

Vancouver police say the woman was pushing the stroller down Richards Street on the morning of Sept. 8, and they believe she had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

She left the scene without speaking to officers, according to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department.

Police say they believe the collision was the result of an impaired driver who went the wrong way down Richards Street, striking a tree and crashing through a construction fence near the intersection of Richards and Pacific streets. The incident happened around 11 a.m., according to VPD.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Richmond, was arrested at the scene. Police say they're still collecting evidence in the case and believe the woman with the stroller has "valuable information."

“This was a very chaotic situation, and we think this person likely walked away before speaking with police,” says Sgt. Steve Addison, spokesperson for the VPD, in the news release.

“We’d like this witness, or anyone else we haven’t yet spoken with, to get in touch with our investigators.”

Witnesses can contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.