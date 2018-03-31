

British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after an elderly woman was hit by a police vehicle in Chilliwack Friday.

According to a news release from the Independent Investigations Office of BC, the woman was crossing in the 5800 block Tyson Road, near Watson Glen Park, around 5:30 p.m. when she was hit.

She was taken to hospital, and it appears her injuries are serious.

"I don't believe they're life threatening, [but] they are serious enough to meet IIO threshold," Gayle Hogan, chief of investigations, told CTV News.

Investigators were on scene Friday night and again Saturday, but Hogan said they haven't made any firm conclusions yet.

"If anybody saw anything or took any cellphone videos we would really appreciate them contacting us," she said.

The IIO investigates all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death. Anyone who may have witnessed the woman get hit on Friday is asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.