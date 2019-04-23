

KELOWNA – Investigators are asking the public to help them retrace the last steps of a woman whose body was found in Okanagan Lake over the weekend.

The 29-year-old woman was discovered face-down in the water at Gyro Beach on Sunday afternoon, but the circumstances surrounding her death remain a mystery.

On Monday, the RCMP released her name, Caitlin Midori Bradley of Surrey, in the hopes someone will remember seeing her before the tragedy.

"Retracing Caitlin Bradley's movements leading up to her death will be one of the priorities for our investigators and we urge anyone who may be able to assist us with this to contact us immediately," Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said in a statement.

Though Bradley's cause of death hasn't been determined, O'Donaghey said "investigators do not believe criminality was involved."

Gryo Beach was closed to the public following the grim discovery, but has since been reopened.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.