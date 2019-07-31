

CTV News Vancouver





Weeks after a man in a wheelchair was attacked in East Vancouver, police have released surveillance images of two people investigators believe might have information on the crime.

The victim was assaulted on the morning of July 7, in the underground parking lot of an apartment building on Cecil Street. Authorities said the attack left the 44-year-old in serious condition in hospital.

On Wednesday, the Vancouver Police Department shared images of a man and woman that were captured on a CCTV camera in the area, and asked anyone with information on their identities to come forward.

"The VPD believes the two individuals in the photos, a man and a woman, may have information about this assault. We are hopeful that the public can assist us in identifying the pair," Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a statement.

Authorities have not described either of the people in the images as suspects in the attack.

The man is believed to be white, with a slim build and blonde hair. He was wearing a denim jacket, a shirt with a large "O" on the front, black shorts, black flip-flops and a black baseball hat.

The woman is also believed to be white, with a medium build and shaggy orange or blonde hair. She was seen wearing black cropped top, a red jacket, green camouflage-print Capri pants and sandals.

Police urged anyone with information that could help investigators solve the disturbing attack to contact the department's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.