Police, Squamish Nation appeal for help in residential school memorial vandalism case

Police and the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) are hoping someone can help them find out who was responsible for damaging a residential school memorial in North Vancouver.

The RCMP and the nation issued a joint appeal for information Monday. The damage to the carving on Sixth Street was first discovered and reported on Jan. 24.

"We were shocked and sadden when we discovered that the monument had been vandalized," said Squamish Nation spokesperson Sxwíxwtn (Wilson Williams) in a statement.

"This act of vandalism has caused immense grief to residential school survivors and their loved ones."

Sgt. Peter DeVries said police have not yet been able to identify any suspects.

"We are asking for the community's help. If you have heard something, if you saw something, or if you know anything at all, please report it."

Anyone with information is urged to call 604-985-1311. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).