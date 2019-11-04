

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Mounties confirm they have spoken to the woman who survived a deadly crash at Harrison Lake on Sunday, but they are still working to determine how the vehicle ended up going off an embankment into the water.

The RCMP's Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment said they were called to the scene around 10 a.m. Sunday for reports of a vehicle in the lake. The vehicle was spotted by a boater on Sunday morning, but it's not clear how long it was in the water before it was found.

"RCMP supported by Kent Harrison Search and Rescue immediately launched emergency water craft, arriving to the site where police located two deceased people inside of a partially submerged motor vehicle," said Cpl. Mike Rail, media relations officer with the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment

The only survivor was found suffering from serious injuries outside of the vehicle and was airlifted to hospital by BC Ambulance Service. Mounties said they were able to speak with the survivor but did not specify what she was able to tell them.

"They spoke to her at the scene originally," said Rail. "Again, it still remains part of the investigation."

Police said they believe the vehicle went into the lake overnight Saturday or in the early hours of Sunday morning. The Integrated Collision Analysts and Reconstruction Service will also be investigating and attempting to reconstruct the crash.

"We call it a collision because the car collided with lord knows what and then the water," said Rail.

The crash took place near the Harrison East Forest Service Road near the kilometre 14 marker. The area is remote, and the route is used mostly by logging trucks.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's St. John Alexander and Ian Holliday