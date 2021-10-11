Police seize 174 firearms from Vancouver senior’s home, allege they weren’t stored safely

Vancouver -

Police have seized 174 firearms from a home in Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood, alleging they weren’t being stored properly.

Officers from the Vancouver Police Department and staff from Vancouver Coastal Health went to the man’s home at Granville Street and West 15th Avenue on Oct. 9 to check on his health.

“(They went) to check on a 76-year-old man at the request of his doctor,” reads a statement from Const. Tania Visintin.

“The man suffers from dementia and other physical health issues,” she continued.

Inside his home, they discovered a trove of weapons.

“The man had over 170 firearms, most of which were vintage and from WW2,” Visintin said.

“The guns were all seized as they were not stored safely.”

Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson took to Twitter to comment on the events.

“Not every VPD call involves a crime,” she said.

“(Our officers) recovered 174 guns from a west-side senior after visiting his house for a wellness check.”

Wilson said the man’s physical and mental health were in decline so officers took him to the hospital for urgent care. Visintin specified that it was to see a psychiatrist, but did not specify whether any physical force was used in the process.