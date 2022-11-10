Police seek witnesses to collision that killed 86-year-old pedestrian in Vancouver

A driver struck and killed an 86-year-old woman near the intersection of Commercial Drive and East 2nd Avenue in Vancouver last week, and police are asking the public for help with their investigation.

The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 1, when the woman was "walking in the south lane of East 2nd Avenue," according to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department.

Police said a 49-year-old man was driving a Cadillac Escalade and struck the woman, who was taken to hospital, but did not survive.

The driver remained at the scene, police said, adding that they're now asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam video to contact investigators.

The VPD's collision investigation unit can be reached at 604-717-3012.