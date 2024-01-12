Police seek to identify suspect in string of Delta break-ins

VANCOUVER
    The Delta Police Department has released photos of an alleged suspect in a string of break-ins. The Delta Police Department has released photos of an alleged suspect in a string of break-ins.
    Police in Delta are investigating a string of break-ins in a residential neighbourhood – and have released photos and video of a suspect in some of the incidents.

    Between Nov. 15, 2023, and Jan. 10, 2024, the Delta Police Department has received six reports of break-and-enters and investigators "have identified connections between four of the six files," according to a news release Friday.

    The homes are located between Cambie Street and Brooke Road, and between the Fraser River and 84th Avenue.

    They were broken into through the doors, which were either pried open or had glass broken and were "targeted during the daytime/twilight hours," police say.

    The suspect is described as a South Asian man, between 30 and 50 years old, wearing a baseball cap and face covering.

    "Police are actively investigating and residents in the targeted neighborhood can expect a heightened police presence, as officers conduct door-to-door visits seeking witnesses or surveillance footage," the statement from DPD says.

    "We are committed to resolving this crime spree," it continues.

    Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos or observes suspicious activity is urged to contact police at 604-946-4411.

