Police seek suspects after woman threatened, robbed in New Westminster

Thieves in New Westminster threatened to throw a woman over a fourth-floor railing if she didn’t hand over her possessions, according to police who say this is the latest in a series of concerning incidents.

On July 9, around 8 p.m., the woman was approached by three strangers while at an ATM at the Shops at New West, a mall attached to the New Westminster SkyTrain Station, police say. After being threatened, she handed over her transit pass and her cigarettes, a news release issued Friday continues.

The suspects are described as two white men and one white woman. One of the men is estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old, with brown hair and facial hair. The second male was described as between 20 and 30 years old and 6'0" tall. The woman has a slim build and is approximately 5'8" tall. Her brown hair was in a ponytail, police say.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage to contact them a5 (604) 525-5411.

A spokesperson for the New Westminster Police Department says this was the third robbery reported in the past week.

“We’re growing very concerned about the recent increase in these kinds of robberies,” Sgt. Justine Thom wrote.

“Our robbery co-ordinator that is based out of the Major Crime Unit is reviewing all of these files to look for trends and is liaising with other agencies in an effort to identify suspects.”

The department has also issued an appeal for information to help identify suspects in an armed robbery and assault on July 11.