VANCOUVER -- Police in New Westminster are looking for two men suspected of assaulting a uniformed security guard with a bat in the city last week.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 11, near the intersection of Queens Avenue and 7th Street, according to a news release from the New Westminster Police Department.

Investigators believe the two suspects fled the area on foot, running west on Queens Avenue, police said.

They describe the suspects as white men in their 20s. One of them - believed to be in his early 20s - had a slim build and was wearing blue track pants and a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the assault, police said.

Police believe the other suspect is slightly older, possibly in his mid 20s. He has a beard and was wearing a blue t-shirt, grey pants and black boots during the attack, according to police.

“The security guard was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” said NWPD spokesperson Sgt. Sanjay Kumar, in the news release.

“We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed this assault or knows anything about the circumstances around this assault to contact us," he added.