VANCOUVER -- Mounties on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's help finding a thief with an apparent passion for coloured contact lenses.

Nanaimo RCMP say a man entered Pattie's Party Place on Rutherford Road shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday and went straight for the display case of novelty contacts.

The suspect broke the display case in half, talking half of it with him as he ran out into the parking lot, police said.

In total, the thief made off with "upwards of 150" pairs of cosmetic contact lenses, according to police. In a photo released by the RCMP, the remaining half of the display case can be seen on the floor of the store, with dozens of boxes of LOOX-brand lenses strewn about.

Police also released two surveillance camera photos of the suspect, who they describe as a white man between 25 and 35 years of age with a medium build and height. In the images, he is wearing a dark jacket, jeans and a dark hat with a logo on the front.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file number 2019-49414.