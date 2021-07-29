VANCOUVER -- Police in Surrey are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a recent bank robbery.

The robbery took place just before 6 p.m. on July 19 at a bank on 64 Avenue near 177 Street, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

Mounties released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who they describe as a white man between 30 and 40 years old. He was wearing a blue bandana, sunglasses, a surgical mask and a blue T-shirt, which he wore over a dark blue, long-sleeved shirt.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the incident to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.