VANCOUVER -- Police say they are looking for a woman who was last seen on an “escorted group walk” in the area of the University of B.C. Point Grey campus in Vancouver.

Lillian Lee, a 40-year-old woman of Asian ancestry, was last seen during the walk that departed from the Detwiller Pavilion Hospital at U.B.C. on Friday, Feb. 19.

“Police are very concerned for Lillian Lee's health and well-being,” reads the Feb. 20 news statement from the RCMP’s Cpl. Chris Manseau.

Lee is described as being 5’5” tall, with a slender build, brown eyes, black hair, and visible burn marks on her face. She was last seen wearing a black head wrap, a black coat, black shoes, and white pants.

The University RCMP is requesting help from the public to find Lee. Anyone with information about her or her whereabouts is urged to contact the University RCMP at 604-224-1322.