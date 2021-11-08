Police seek help locating 2 female youth reported missing in Metro Vancouver

Vancouver -

Police in two Metro Vancouver cities are looking for help in finding two missing female minors.

JAYA BOUTET-BAKKE

Surrey RCMP are looking for help finding Jaya Boutet-Bakke, a 13-year-old from Surrey who was last seen in Vancouver at Waterfront Station on Nov. 6 at 4:45 p.m.

She was reported missing the day after.

“Police and family are concerned for Jaya Boutet-Bakke’s well-being,” reads a statement from Surrey RCMP.

Boutet-Bakke is described as a white female, with a medium build, brown curly hair, and brown eyes.

“She was last seen wearing black hoody, red top, dark pants, carrying a black and white reusable bag.”

Anyone with information on the teen is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

KAI-LEE ROBINS

Kai-Lee Robins, whose age the New Westminster Police Department did not provide, was last seen on Nov. 4 in the 300 block of Nootka Street.

“Kai-Lee was last seen wearing a white Nike brand hooded sweatshirt, white Nike brand pants, and a black L.A. Lakers baseball cap,” reads a statement from Sgt. Sanjay Kumar.

Robins is described as white, standing 5’1” tall, with a slim build. She may be wearing a “wavy platinum blonde wig or a pink wig,” say police.

She is known to use taxis and ride-sharing services, and frequents New Westminster, Burnaby, and Vancouver.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911.