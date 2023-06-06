Police seek help identifying Coquitlam dog park assault suspect

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a fellow dog walker in a Coquitlam park in April.

The assault took place after a “verbal dispute” broke out between two men whose dogs were playing together in Burns Park on April 11, Coquitlam RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

The suspect claimed the victim’s dog had injured his dog—a German Shepherd named Milo—and asked for financial compensation from the victim, police say.

The ensuing assault left the 39-year-old victim with minor injuries, according to RCMP.

Mounties say the suspect might have taken Milo to a local veterinarian clinic for treatment.

The suspect is described as a man between 6’2” to 6’4” tall with dark brown or black hair, dark eyes, facial hair and a “medium build.” He appears to be between 30 and 35 years old.

Police released a sketch, and a cell phone photo of the suspect walking away in hopes he can be identified.

Anyone who was in or around Burns Park, located at 802 Edgar Avenue between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. on April 11 who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

A cell phone photo of the suspect walking away handed out by Coquitlam RCMP