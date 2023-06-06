Police seek help identifying Coquitlam dog park assault suspect
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a fellow dog walker in a Coquitlam park in April.
The assault took place after a “verbal dispute” broke out between two men whose dogs were playing together in Burns Park on April 11, Coquitlam RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.
The suspect claimed the victim’s dog had injured his dog—a German Shepherd named Milo—and asked for financial compensation from the victim, police say.
The ensuing assault left the 39-year-old victim with minor injuries, according to RCMP.
Mounties say the suspect might have taken Milo to a local veterinarian clinic for treatment.
The suspect is described as a man between 6’2” to 6’4” tall with dark brown or black hair, dark eyes, facial hair and a “medium build.” He appears to be between 30 and 35 years old.
Police released a sketch, and a cell phone photo of the suspect walking away in hopes he can be identified.
Anyone who was in or around Burns Park, located at 802 Edgar Avenue between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. on April 11 who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.
A cell phone photo of the suspect walking away handed out by Coquitlam RCMP
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Johnston to launch foreign interference hearings in July, calls allegations of bias 'quite simply false'
Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference David Johnston calls the allegations swirling around his objectivity 'quite simply false,' and said Tuesday he plans to push ahead with his work, launching public hearings next month
Ford calls for ouster, Poilievre decries Liberal response to Bernardo prison transfer
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to keep "multiple murderers" in maximum-security prison, as fallout continues over the transfer of convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security institution in Quebec.
Sex harassment case involving Trudeau Foundation should be heard in N.L., lawyer says
The lawyer representing a woman who alleges she was sexually harassed by a former Northwest Territories premier says her client would likely have to end her lawsuit if a judge determines the trial should be moved to Quebec.
Travellers from 13 more countries now eligible to visit Canada without a visa
Canada is expanding the list of countries whose residents are eligible to visit this country without a travel visa.
Canadian military joined recent U.S. forum on UFOs; Pentagon trying to identify 'metallic' orbs
The Canadian military has confirmed it participated in a May 2023 forum for Five Eyes intelligence partners that was held by the director of the Pentagon's UFO research program.
Global News defends reporting in face of Han Dong lawsuit
Global News and its parent company Corus Entertainment say in response to a lawsuit filed by Han Dong that their reporting about the Toronto MP was based on a detailed investigation involving multiple sources.
Conservative filibuster threatens potential citizenship for children born abroad
Andrea Fessler found out her third daughter didn't qualify for Canadian citizenship -- even though her two older daughters did -- when she arrived at the Canadian consulate in Hong Kong to register.
Rent across Canada climbs to 20 per cent above pandemic lows: report
Across Canada, the average price of rent climbed back up after pandemic lows, with the monthly rate new tenants face now 20 per cent higher than it was two years ago, according to just-released rental data.
Charges dropped against Alberta woman accused of mailing animals
Crown prosecutors say charges against an Alberta woman accused of mailing two puppies and a kitten have been dropped.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island wildfire surges in size, forces rolling highway closures
An out-of-control wildfire on Vancouver Island surged in size Tuesday, covering more than a square kilometre and forcing intermittent closures of the only highway to Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet.
-
End of an era: BC Ferries closes Pacific Buffet
It's a sad day for British Columbians who enjoyed the unlimited food offerings provided by the BC Ferries Pacific Buffet.
-
Vancouver Island scuba divers spot sixgill shark in rare shallow-water sighting
Connor McTavish and three companions had just planned to explore the site of a shipwreck in Alberni Inlet on Vancouver Island last month when he spotted something in the corner of his eye — a two-metre-long sixgill shark.
Calgary
-
Man charged with arson in connection with Pearce Estate Park fire
After allegedly admitting to starting a fire in Pearce Estate Park in Calgary's southeast on Monday, a man now faces a charge of arson.
-
2 people critically injured in crash involving semi east of Calgary
Two people were sent to hospital after a crash on a rural highway east of Calgary on Monday.
-
Diamond Valley's Eau Claire Distillery winning awards for it's rye whisky
Eau Claire Distillery came up with a blended rye whisky a year ago and it's receiving global attention after winning a gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
Edmonton
-
EPS constable, former peace officers charged after 2020 custody death
An Edmonton Police Service constable and two former peace officers have been charged after a man died in a cell in 2020.
-
'We never give up': RCMP helicopter joins search for 14-year-old boy in North Saskatchewan River
An RCMP helicopter is assisting with the search for the 14-year-old boy who went missing in the North Saskatchewan River nearly 48 hours ago.
-
Charges dropped against Alberta woman accused of mailing animals
Crown prosecutors say charges against an Alberta woman accused of mailing two puppies and a kitten have been dropped.
Toronto
-
3 people attacked by dog in Burlington, animal shot dead by police
A dog has been shot dead by police after three people were attacked in Burlington Tuesday afternoon, police say.
-
Smoke from Ontario, Quebec wildfires lingering in Toronto
The air throughout the city of Toronto smelled of smoke on Tuesday and Canada's weather agency warns it could get worse before the week is over as wildfires continue to burn in Quebec and northern Ontario.
-
'It's conquering the mountain, and I think the mountain is us': 24 Ontario women set to climb Mount Kilimanjaro
Since August 2022, a group of 24 women has been training — rain, sleet or shine — for the trip of a lifetime.
Montreal
-
Quebec politicians pass bill that will give themselves a $30K raise
Quebec MNAs are about to get a significant pay raise. The National Assembly adopted Bill 24 on Tuesday afternoon, which will increase the politicians' base salaries by $30,000 per year.
-
'A situation that's unprecedented': Quebec confronted with more than 150 wildfires
As one Quebec city that had been threatened by wildfires lifted an evacuation order Tuesday, authorities turned their attention to communities in the northern and northwestern parts of the province where firefighters worked to beat back threats from out-of-control blazes.
-
Judge allows eviction of homeless encampment underneath Montreal highway
A Quebec judge has authorized the eviction of a homeless encampment underneath Montreal's Ville-Marie expressway to allow for repairs to the road to proceed after several delays.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP investigating abandoned home in connection with disappearance of woman in 2020
The search for a Manitoba woman reported missing three years ago has lead RCMP to an abandoned home in western Manitoba for an investigation.
-
'Something we need to prepare for': ECCC says warm summer expected in Winnipeg
The heat in the city of Winnipeg will moderate in the next few days, but Environment Canada says residents should expect a hot summer this year.
-
Manitoba Crown corporation explains departures of senior executives
Manitoba's Crown-owned vehicle insurance corporation offered more details Tuesday on recent turmoil that has seen the departure of senior executives and a big jump in the cost of technology upgrades.
Saskatoon
-
City emails reveal how a Saskatoon shelter was relocated and shed light on early concerns
While Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) publicly mulled moving its downtown emergency shelter to a location on 20th Street near the city's core, city documents reveal the wellness centre's present Fairhaven area location was heavily favoured early in the process.
-
Powerful Sask. storm winds rip barn off foundation, destroy grain bins
A farmer near the village of Goodsoil says wind storms that tore through northwestern Saskatchewan on Monday nearly sucked his father out of the house.
-
Sask. man says BMO won't return $28K lost to fraud since his son has password
A BMO customer in Saskatoon says he is a victim of fraud, but the bank isn’t recouping the lost money due to a technicality.
Regina
-
Regina city councillor's decision to 'reply all' could result in reprimand
Regina city council will have a decision on its hands Wednesday, about whether a reprimand is needed for Coun. Andrew Stevens after he disclosed a confidential report.
-
More than 60 per cent of Sask. income support calls ignored, auditors report reveals
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Social Services had more than 60 per cent of the more than 255,000 calls to its SIS phone line go unanswered over a six-month period, the province’s auditor says in her 2023 report.
-
Yorkton library move halted, new locations being looked at as facility sale finalized at council
Over 50 people were packed into an un-air-conditioned council chamber in Yorkton on Monday, looking for more clarity on the future of the city’s public library.
Atlantic
-
Rain has helped Shelburne firefighting efforts, crews now hoping for a break in showers
Firefighters battling the 25,000-hectare Shelburne wildfire say the wet weather has helped crews directly attack the blaze, now they’re hoping for a break in the rain.
-
New N.S. Health website shares estimated ER wait times
A new website created by Nova Scotia’s health authority shares hourly estimated wait times for many emergency departments across the province.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Fox News should not be banned
Steve Murphy makes the case for keeping Fox News on Maritime screens.
London
-
LIVE
LIVE | Londoners remember the Afzaal family
Marking the two year anniversary of the alleged terror attack that took the lives of four members of the same family, the board has announced an Anti-Islamophobia Strategy.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Muslim community seeks healing and safety amid lingering shadows of alleged terrorist attack
On this day in 2021, four out of five members of a London, Ont. family were killed while they were out for a walk and struck by a vehicle, in an apparently deliberate attack.
-
'We are trying to get to Grand Bend': G2 driver charged after travelling 60 km/h over the speed limit
An 18 year old from Kitchener, Ont. is facing stunt driving charges after OPP clocked them allegedly speeding 150 km/h because they were 'trying to get to Grand Bend.'
Northern Ontario
-
Emergency orders expanded in northeast Ont. due to forest fires
While firefighters get more forest fires under control in northern Ontario, travel restrictions declared under an emergency order are being expanded in several communities.
-
Northern Ont. teen, 13, facing new sexual assault charge, 10 total
A 13-year-old male from Elliot Lake in northern Ontario has been charged with sexual assault again, bringing the total to 10, after another survivor came forward.
-
3 people attacked by dog in Burlington, animal shot dead by police
A dog has been shot dead by police after three people were attacked in Burlington Tuesday afternoon, police say.
Kitchener
-
Wildfire smoke from Quebec, northern Ontario lingers in K-W
A haze is lingering in the air and there’s a faint smell of smoke in areas across southwestern Ontario as wildfires continue to burn in Quebec and northern Ontario.
-
Trustee brings school board to court over temporary suspension for alleged breach of conduct
A trustee with the Waterloo Region District School Board brought the board to court on Tuesday, arguing that a suspension handed to him in 2022 was unfair and unreasonable.
-
Mosquito mayhem: Why the pests are so bad this year in Ontario
They buzz. They bite. They carry diseases that can be bad for your health. It seems there’s more mosquitos than ever this year – and people are noticing.