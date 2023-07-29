Police seek 'heavier-set' suspect seen starting fire at construction site in Kamloops, B.C.

Mounties in Kamloops are asking the public for help identifying a person seen lighting a fire at a construction site early Friday morning. (Kamloops RCMP) Mounties in Kamloops are asking the public for help identifying a person seen lighting a fire at a construction site early Friday morning. (Kamloops RCMP)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What's the future of wastewater testing for COVID-19?

Wastewater testing became an important surveillance tool for COVID-19 spread early on in the pandemic. But it's unclear how long current levels of government funding will continue, and experts are calling on the federal government to create a standardized surveillance system for all of Canada.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener