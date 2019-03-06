

Vancouver police are asking for a Good Samaritan who intervened in an "indecent act" in the Marpole neighbourhood last month to come forward.

Police say a man allegedly exposed himself to a woman and threatened her near Granville Street and West 71 Avenue the evening of Feb. 21.

Fortunately, a stranger intervened, allowing the woman to get away unharmed.

Police said a 40-year-old suspect has since been arrested and is facing potential charges, but their investigation remains ongoing and they would like to speak to the Good Samaritan.

"We are thankful that the man in this case intervened and we are now asking him to come forward, as his information is believed to be important to the investigation," Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a statement.

Police have asked anyone with information about this incident to call them at 604-717-0604.