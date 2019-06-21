

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Police are asking the public to send in any dashcam footage they may have following a fiery semi-truck crash that led to one fatality.

The crash, which took place in Delta on the morning of June 13, involved two semi-trucks travelling opposite directions that crashed head-on and burst into flames.

Now, police are looking for footage from drivers who travelled southbound on Highway 17 or Deltaport Way that morning between 9 and 9:30 a.m. Specifically, they're looking for footage of the semi-truck with a light blue cab and dark blue container.

“There are reports this vehicle may have been driven erratically, so we encourage anyone who has video to please get in touch with police,” said Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta Police.

“Additionally if there are any witnesses to the collision, or the events prior to the collision, who have not yet spoken with police, we encourage them to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information who hasn't talked to police yet can call 604-946-4411 and quote file 2019-13240.