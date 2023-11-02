VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police seek dash cam video after woman struck in Vancouver crosswalk on Halloween

    A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    Vancouver police are asking the public for dash cam video of a serious collision that sent a pedestrian to hospital with life-altering injuries on Halloween.

    The Vancouver Police Department said the victim — a 57-year-old woman — was crossing Arbutus Street at West 33rd Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when she was struck in the crosswalk by the driver of a red Mini Cooper.

    "This collision occurred during a busy time of day where there would be a lot of pedestrian and vehicle traffic," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release Thursday. "We are asking witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch with investigators as quickly as possible."

    VPD's Collision Investigation Unit can be reached at 604-717-3012.

     

