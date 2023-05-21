Police seek assistance locating missing Surrey girl
Surrey RCMP are asking the public for help to find a 12-year-old girl who has not been seen or heard from for nearly a week.
Akila Geng was last seen on May 15 at approximately 4 a.m. in the 9100 block of 136A Street in Surrey.
”It is unusual for Geng to not be in contact. Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being,” Mounties say in a news release.
Geng is described as Black with dark brown, braided hair. She is five feet and one inch tall and weighs approximately 111 pounds, according to police.
She was last seen wearing a red sweater, red shirt, red shorts and white and blue shoes.
Anyone with information about Geng’s whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2023-78276. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.
