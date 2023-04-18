Police seek assistance in locating missing Mission teen

The Mission RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old who was last seen on Sunday, April 16.

Ashley Thibault was last seen leaving a residence in the Mission area and was reported missing by a close family member, police say. She is known to frequent Mission and “possibly Burnaby.”

Thibault is described as white, five feet tall and weighing around 100 pounds. She has dirty blond, shoulder length hair, according to police.

The teenager was last seen wearing a hoodie, baseball hat, eyeglasses and a camouflage-coloured backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mission RCMP non-emergency line at 604-826-7161, their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).