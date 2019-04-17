

Have you seen the so-called "Umbrella Bandit"?

Mounties say the suspect used a blue umbrella to shield his face during a bank robbery in Burnaby, B.C. back in September, and investigators are still struggling to identify him months later.

On Wednesday, the RCMP released surveillance video of the suspect in the hopes that someone will recognize him. It was recorded just after 9 a.m. on Sept. 17 at a bank near Canada Way and Boundary Road.

Authorities said the suspect walked into the branch, approached a till and made off with what they described as a small amount of cash.

"This took place on a sunny day so we're hopeful that seeing a man holding up an umbrella will jog some people's memory," Cpl. Daniela Panesar said in a statement. "If you recognize the suspect or some of the clothing in the images we're releasing today please contact police."

The suspect is described as a white man, 6' tall with a heavy build. On the day of the robbery, he was wearing a blue bomber jacket, dark pants and yellow-tinted sunglasses with grey rims.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is asked to call the Burnaby RCMP detachment at 604-646-9999. Those who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.