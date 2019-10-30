

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Kamloops RCMP are searching for two suspects who used a gas-powered saw to break into ATMs.

The first incident took place on Oct. 22 at 3:45 a.m. at a SaveOn Foods. Police say the front of the store was smashed open, and then two masked men used a gas-powered saw to break into the ATM and steal the cash inside. Police say the suspects drove away in a white pickup truck that was later reported stolen.

The second robbery took place on Oct. 23 around 1:15 a.m. at a Rexall on Highway 5A. Police say surveillance video showed the thieves using the same type of saw used in the first robbery to break into the ATM.

“Surveillance video shows that it was the same suspects in both thefts,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie with Kamloops RCMP in a statement.

On Tuesday, authorities released two surveillance images of the suspects in the hopes that someone will recognize them and come forward.

RCMP say one suspect was wearing a black hoodie and tan-coloured pants. The other suspect was wearing a plaid jacket with snaps and black pants. They were both wearing masks and gloves.

RCMP say the stolen pickup truck used in the first theft has been found in Kamloops.

Anyone with information about the thefts or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact RCMP.