Police search for Surrey teen missing nearly a month

Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public's help finding a teenage girl who has been missing for nearly a month.

In a news release Friday, Surrey RCMP said the family of 15-year-old Jazira Urias has been unable to contact the teen since Aug. 25.

"It is not unusual for Jazira Urias to be out of contact with family, however due to the length of time police and family are concerned for her well-being," Mounties said in the release.

Investigators confirmed that the last known sighting of Urias was on Aug. 29 near Pinetree Way and Burlington Drive in Coquitlam.

She is described as Hispanic, 5'3" tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Urias has been known to stay with people in Surrey, New Westminster and Burnaby, Mounties said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.