VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police say they are looking for a 64-year-old man with a brain injury who’s been missing since Christmas eve.

Ping Chung is said to have left his assisted living home near Rupert Street and East 5th Avenue around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Chung “hasn’t been seen or heard from since,” reads a news statement from the Vancouver Police department.

Chung is described as Asian, 5’9”, and of an average build.

He has balding black hair, walks with a limp, and often uses a cart to collect bottles,” say police.

Chung was last seen wearing a dark jacket, a yellow shirt, black jogging pants, and dark shoes. Police say he may have changed his clothes since he was last seen by those that care for him.

The missing person news alert, released about 24 hours after Chung was last seen, says that due to his brain injury Chung is “cognitively impaired.”

“He requires medication and police are concerned for his well-being,” it reads.