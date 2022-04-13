Police search for attempted shooting suspect in New Westminster

Police are looking for a man who pointed a gun at someone who was riding in a taxi in New Westminster Monday, describing the incident as "isolated and targeted."

At about 8:30 p.m., the suspect approached a cab that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Royal Avenue and 4th Street, according to a statement. Then the "unknown male" pointed a firearm" at the taxi passenger.

"The victim exited the vehicle and ran down 4th Street, at which time the suspect pursued him in a white vehicle. At this time, the suspect remains outstanding," the statememnt from police says.

Police have released this photo of the vehicle they say a suspect was driving when he pulled a gun on a passenger in a taxi on April 11, 2022.

Allthough early in the investigation, police say they do not believe this was random.

"We’re working to determine if this was related to gang activity or any other shootings that have recently occurred around the Lower Mainland,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar in the media release.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area between 8 and 9 p.m. to check their dashcam video, and contact police if they have any information. The Major Crimes Unit can be reached at 604-529-2430.