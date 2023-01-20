Police say no third person involved in Saanich bank shootout last summer

Police say despite previous speculation, a lengthy investigation confirms there was no third person involved in a terrifying shootout outside a Saanich bank last summer.

“The suspects did act alone. They were prepared for significant violence,” said BC RCMP Major Crime Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoom.

Police also say the motive of the brothers — who were killed by officers — was to target the police.

“It was determined the suspects' primary objective was to shoot and kill police officers,” said Cpl. Alex Berube.

“While they were not known to police, evidence at the scene (of where the suspects lived) indicated the suspects held strong anti-government, anti-police and anti-authority views,” Berube said.

Police say 22-year-old Isaac Auchterlonie and his twin, Mathew entered the Bank of Montreal on June 28 wearing full body armour and armed with semi-automatic SKS rifles.

There were 22 staff members and customers inside the bank when the terror began to unfold.

Investigators say the brothers had been plotting an act of extreme violence since at least 2019 and were fully prepared for the consequences.

Police also believe that the suspects' original plan was to have a shootout in mid-2023 at an unknown location, but they moved up the date.

More to come...