Police say no third person involved in Saanich bank shootout last summer

The suspects were 22-year-old twin brothers Mathew (left) and Isaac Auchterlonie (right). (Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit) The suspects were 22-year-old twin brothers Mathew (left) and Isaac Auchterlonie (right). (Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener