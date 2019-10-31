VANCOUVER – Days after eight-year-old Oscar Taitinger was killed at his family's home in Coquitlam, someone broke in and burglarized the property – and grieving relatives believe police are partly to blame.

Quinn Taitinger, one of Oscar's older brothers, alleges that officers left a back door unlocked when they finished examining the crime scene last week. He estimates thousands of dollars' worth of possessions were stolen as a result.

"Guitars, guitar amps and pedals, cash, bags, laptops, wallets and credit cards … and a box full of high-end knives (were stolen)," Taitinger told CTV News in an online conversation.

"I hope they compensate us."

Coquitlam RCMP confirmed officers are investigating a break-and-enter at the property that took place on Oct. 26.

The bodies of Oscar Taitinger and his father were discovered on Oct. 21, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to the home the same day. IHIT completed its forensic examination on Oct. 23, and turned over the house keys to a family member on Oct. 24.

Asked about the family's allegation, IHIT told CTV News it could not say whether police left a door unlocked after finishing their work at the property.

"IHIT is unable to confirm conclusively if a door was left unsecured, but acknowledges it is possible," a spokesperson said in an email.

Quinn Taitinger said he might hire a lawyer if the family doesn't receive any compensation for the thefts.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Allison Hurst