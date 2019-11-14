

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – A Surrey high school has been placed in a hold-and-secure protocol as police respond to an "unspecified threat."

Surrey RCMP said officers were dispatched to Elgin Park Secondary around lunchtime, and asked parents to stay away while they conduct their investigation.

No further details about the nature of the threat have been released.

Under hold-and-secure protocols, students can still move around within the school freely and classes continue as normal. Lockdowns are more serious, and involve locking all interior doors and closing window blinds.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.