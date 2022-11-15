Police responding to 'multiple shootings' in area of Merritt, B.C.

Authorities are responding to a series of shootings reported in and around Merritt, B.C., early Tuesday morning – but so far, there have been no reports of injuries.

In a news release, the RCMP said "mutliple shootings" took place in the Merritt, Coldwater and Mamette Lake Road areas between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. All of the incidents are believed to be related and targeted.

"We are actively investigating what happened," Sgt. Josh Roda said in the release. "We do not believe there is any further risk to the public and will have a significant police presence in these areas as we move forward with the investigations."

Staff at the Merritt RCMP detachment told CTV News there had been no victims located as of 10 a.m.

The local school district confirmed the police incident is not related to schools.

"Schools are open for students and staff. If you are currently impacted by the RCMP response, please take directions from the RCMP," a district spokesperson said in an email.

Merritt RCMP asked anyone with information on the shootings to call the detachment at 250-378-4262.

This is a developing story and will be updated.