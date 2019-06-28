

CTV News Vancouver





With more visitors flocking to parks and the outdoors, the RCMP are reminding people to keep their belongings locked up and out of sight.

Authorities say the Upper Fraser Valley tends to draw an influx of vacationers during the summer months and the arrival of these tourists means thieves are also out.

They say crooks tend to prey on vehicles parked in recreational and commercial parking lots.

Drivers can help prevent the crime from happening in the first place by locking car doors, ensuring valuables are hidden and removing valuables and garage door openers when parked at night, Upper Fraser Valley RCMP advises.

"Property theft from vehicles is a crime of opportunity which is not limited to the travelling public but also impacts our local communities," says Cpl. Mike Rail. "Working together we can reduce and prevent theft from occurring."

For more tips on keeping belongings safe, visit BC RCMP or ICBC.