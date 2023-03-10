Police release video of suspect after string of purse thefts in downtown Vancouver

Vancouver police have released video of a suspect believed to be connected to a string of purse thefts in the city's downtown core.

Since January, there have been four separate reports of purses being stolen, and investigators believe the same person is responsible for them all.

The Vancouver Police Department said it is releasing the surveillance video taken in highly populated downtown businesses to "illustrate how easily this crime can happen."

"Sadly, purse thefts are not an uncommon occurrence," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release Friday. "We want to make the public aware, and ask them to be more mindful when and where they put down their belongings."

Police said one of the victims placed her purse on the back of her chair while eating at a downtown restaurant near Robson and Nicola streets. When she noticed it was missing, the suspect had already fled.

Another victim had her purse placed on the table beside her in the lobby of a hotel on the waterfront near Burrard Street when a man took it without her noticing.

In another incident, a victim hung her purse under a scarf on the chair beside her. Police said the suspect dropped his backpack on her purse and then took her purse at the same time he picked up his backpack and stole her wallet.

A fourth victim had her purse on a bench beside her while eating at a busy restaurant on Robson Street when it was snatched. It contained a passport, ID and money, police said.

The VPD is offering the following tips to stop this crime from happening:

Keep your purse and belongings close to your body so they can't be easily grabbed;

When in a restaurant or other public area, do not leave your purse draped over the back of your chair;

When shopping, do not leave your purse unattended in the change room or shopping cart;

Carry keys in your pocket, so if your purse is stolen thieves won’t have them;

If possible, do not carry large amounts of money with you.

All of the incidents remain under investigation.

The VPD is asking anyone who falls victim to this type of crime to report it to investigators by calling 604-717-3321.