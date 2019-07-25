

Police in North Vancouver are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of exposing himself on a hiking trail in the district earlier this month.

On Thursday, North Vancouver RCMP released a composite drawing of the man. Police say two women saw him running with a dog on the Upper Shinglebolt Trail near Capilano Road on July 13. As he ran past them, he pulled up his shorts to expose his genitals.

Police say the man is Indigenous and appears to be approximately 30 years old. He has a lean build; short, dark hair; and a goatee. He stands roughly 6 feet tall, police said.

At the time of the incident, police say, the man was wearing red shorts, a tan-coloured sleeveless shirt and running shoes. He was accompanied by a medium-sized dog that was not on a leash. The animal appeared to be a mixed breed, resembling a German Shepherd.

In a release, police called the incident "concerning," but said it appears to be an isolated incident. They urged anyone else who has had a similar experience on the trail to report it to them.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the police sketch is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and reference file number 2019-15381.