Police release photo of semi-truck to aid investigation into crash that killed 22-year-old in Kamloops

On the second anniversary of a fatal crash in Kamloops, RCMP have released a photo of a tractor-trailer in hopes of furthering the investigation.

On Sept. 21, 2021, 22-year-old Jonathan Trosky was riding his e-bike to work when he was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway, according to police.

Mounties found his body on the westbound lanes of the highway in Kamloops’ Dallas neighbourhood around 5:45 a.m. that day.

“In recognition of the anniversary of his untimely death, we are releasing an image of a truck with the hope that someone will recognize it, the logo on its side, or recall driving it through Kamloops on the date of the collision, and contact police to help further the investigation,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn of Kamloops RCMP in a news release issued Thursday.

The vehicle is a white Volvo semi-truck pulling an Ocean brand trailer. Police said it was seen at a service station near Kamloops on the day of the crash.

Mounties did not specify how the truck was involved in the fatal collision, if at all, or why they want information about it.

Nevertheless, anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

In this image handed out by Kamloops RCMP, a tractor-trailer is seen in surveillance video from Sept. 21, 2021.