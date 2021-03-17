VANCOUVER -- Mounties in B.C.'s Interior say they have recovered more than 100 keys to various vehicles and pieces of heavy equipment that they believe were stolen.

The keys were recovered from a rural property on Green Lake Road in Okanagan Falls, local RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the property around 11 p.m. Sunday night, after receiving "a report of a suspicious ATV being driven along Maple Street" in Okanagan Falls.

The ATV was reported to have driven onto the property, which police said was "known" to them.

When officers arrived, they found the ATV, which they confirmed was stolen, according to RCMP.

Officers also seized "several other items" they believed to be stolen, including the keys.

All of the seized items were removed from the property, police said.

"Officers will be making attempts to return them if possible," said Const. James Grandy in the release. "We encourage everyone to remember to lock up their vehicles, take photographs and record serial numbers of their property.”

“Officers often come across suspected stolen property, but without being able to confirm, typically by serial numbers, they often cannot seize it, or arrest the person in possession of it,” Grandy added.

Police said they arrested one man associated with the property on an outstanding warrant, and the investigation is ongoing.