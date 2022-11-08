Police re-arrest Surrey shooting suspect who was wanted Canada-wide

A man suspected of being involved in a Surrey shooting is back in custody, more than two months after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Tuesday, Mounties announced that Tevain Lloyd, who is commonly known as "Gucci," was arrested in Vancouver. The Surrey RCMP detachment asked the public to be on the lookout for Lloyd back on Aug. 31, after he failed to appear for a court date.

Lloyd is facing charges of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, and using a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence in connection with a shooting in Surrey on Dec. 30, 2021.

The August appeal for information was the second time this year authorities asked the public to be on the look out for Lloyd. On April 19, Surrey RCMP issued a notice warning that he was wanted nation-wide and should be considered "armed and dangerous." He was arrested in Vancouver later that day.