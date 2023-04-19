Police radio transmissions played at Myles Gray death inquest

Audio of 911 calls and police radio transmissions are shedding new light on what happened the day Myles Gray died after being beaten by several Vancouver police officers.

Witnesses have already testified Gray was acting erratically that day, and the 911 calls confirm some of their observations.

Muhammed Reza called 911 to report a strange man had an altercation with Reza's mother outside their home on Southeast Marine Drive.

"There's one individual. He's drunk. He just harassed my mom," Reza told the 911 call taker. "He took the water hose and started spraying her for absolutely no reason."

Reza would describe a man appearing to be having a mental health crisis – talking to himself and gesturing at the sky.

"He has his hands on his knees. He's about to pass out or something. I don't know what's going on with him," Reza said.

At that point the dispatcher asked if Reza believed the man needed an ambulance.

"He got back up," Reza said. "Honestly, I'm not too sure at this point."

Margie Gray, Myles' mother, is convinced the situation could have had a different outcome if passersby or police had shown more concern for her son.

"He was in obvious mental distress. He needed care and he needed compassion. Nobody cared about him that day," she said.

Const. Hardeep Sahota, the first officer to speak with Gray, said he was aggressive and threatening, so she retreated to the safety of her police vehicle and called for backup.

Before other officers arrived, Gray made his way up a set of stairs and into a residential yard.

"He's gone up into housing here," Const. Kory Folkestad can be heard saying in audio recordings of police radio transmissions.

"We're just going to go up and challenge."

Gray's family takes exception to the use of the word challenge, saying it indicates to them that police had no intention of trying to de-escalate the situation.

"Absolutely not. They hadn't even made a plan. They just ran up there," said Melissa Gray, Myles' sister.

Police have testified that Gray was combative in the yard, ignored commands and then charged at them and a brawl ensued.

Folkestad testified that he punched Gray repeatedly in the head as hard as he could, but claims the strikes appeared to have no effect on Gray and the violent struggle continued.

"I remember thinking, 'This is the call,'" Folkestad testified Wednesday morning. "This is the one where we're going to have to shoot someone."

In another radio transmission made by one of the officers during the brawl, someone can be heard screaming in the background.

"Charlie 63 – there's a problem here. He's not in custody," an officer says as the anguished cries are carried over the airwaves.

"10-4. You have him, but he is not in custody," the dispatcher responds.

As that audio recording played at the inquest, Melissa Gray buried her head in her hands and sobbed uncontrollably in the courtroom gallery.

"I was just listening to audio of my brother being killed and I was just thinking of him being killed," she said later. "Hearing the screams and the beeping in the background. It was horrendous."

The first three officers to make contact with Gray on the day he died have testified, and several more police are scheduled to appear in the coming days, along with paramedics, a pathologist and investigators from the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.