Vancouver police are stepping up their presence in neighbourhoods along 1st Avenue as thousands of commuters try to find a way around a road closure.

Officers and residents are concerned about drivers ignoring signage and treating what are usually quiet residential streets like major streets.

Signs alert drivers that the side streets off 1st are for local traffic only, but they've been unusually busy all week following the traffic artery's closure.

"I'm seeing a lot of cars coming off the side streets where the pylons are," said Erin Poirier, who lives in East Vancouver.

But drivers are ignoring the pylons and signs as they search for alternate options while 1st is closed between Clark Drive and Nanaimo Street for gas line construction.

The problem is bad enough that police have decided to increase enforcement efforts.

"They are in a rush, trying to cut off some time, not driving responsibly," Const. Jason Doucette said of the complaints received in the first few days of the closure.

So the VPD has assigned additional resources to the area, doing both education and ticketing, and they've installed "no left turn" signs in some areas. Fines for illegal turns start at $120, and speeding starts at $200.

"This is a residential area. Kids are out of school playing. We want to keep them safe," Doucette said.

His message to drivers is simple: "If you don't live in there, take the other major routes. This has been planned for a long time."

But some who do live in the area think the project could be handled better.

Gretchen Ferguson said she herself was stopped by police because she was using a side street they told her she shouldn't have. She's critical about a shortage of information available for those who rely on 1st.

"Lack of signage about detours, and lack of thinking through what the alternate routes could be for people," she said.

There's also an impact on businesses. The view from Cassia Bake Shop, located on 1st at Commercial Drive, is now of a portable toilet.

"It's really hard for us," Monica Dearantes said.

Business has been so slow in the first week of the closure, they've considered closing for the summer.

"Usually we have 50 to 60 customers a day. This week – for example, yesterday, -- we had just four customers."

And there may be more headaches to come. Construction isn't expected to wrap up until the end of August.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott