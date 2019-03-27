A home on 35 Avenue in South Surrey remained behind police tape Wednesday morning, a day after three bodies were found in a car after a crash about a kilometre away.

Neighbours say police arrived at the home shortly after the crash happened, and have been canvassing the area for surveillance video.

IHIT has not definitively linked the home to its investigation into Tuesday’s deadly crash on 32 Avenue Diversion, under Highway 99. Three bodies were found in the vehicle around 10:30 a.m. under suspicious circumstances.

IHIT does confirm it is investigating at other locations.

"Right now we are trying to determine locations linked to the occupants and this vehicle," Cpl. Frank Jang with IHIT said during a press conference Tuesday. "We have information that leads us to believe there are locations right now linked to the car crash."

Jang would not comment further.

The bodies found in the crashed vehicle were removed Tuesday night and the scene has now cleared and re-opened to traffic.

Police said Tuesday they were in the process of notifying next of kin.

IHIT is not commenting on a suspect, or suspects, but believes there is no further risk to the public.