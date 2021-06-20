Advertisement
Police officer in unmarked SUV 'collided' with pedestrian causing serious injuries
Published Sunday, June 20, 2021 10:27AM PDT
Investigators from B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office are seen in this file photo from the IIO.
VANCOUVER -- The Independent Investigations Office is investigating an incident that saw an unmarked police SUV hit a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon, seriously injuring the person.
The incident happened in Langley around 2:15 p.m. at 202 Street and 32 Avenue.
“An officer in an unmarked police SUV collided with a pedestrian,” reads a statement from the IIO.
“The pedestrian sustained serious injuries requiring surgery.”
Anyone with information about the incident or who has dashcam footage is asked to call the witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or fill out the contact form at iiobc.ca.