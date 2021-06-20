VANCOUVER -- The Independent Investigations Office is investigating an incident that saw an unmarked police SUV hit a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon, seriously injuring the person.

The incident happened in Langley around 2:15 p.m. at 202 Street and 32 Avenue.

“An officer in an unmarked police SUV collided with a pedestrian,” reads a statement from the IIO.

“The pedestrian sustained serious injuries requiring surgery.”

Anyone with information about the incident or who has dashcam footage is asked to call the witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or fill out the contact form at iiobc.ca.