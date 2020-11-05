SURREY, B.C. -- A Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer and a civilian were taken to hospital Wednesday night after a serious crash in North Surrey.

Shortly before 11 p.m. an unmarked police SUV and a white Volkswagen sedan collided on 128th Street near 93 Avenue.

The car went flying off the road, crashed into a bus stop sign, and ended up on the sidewalk.

It was loaded onto a tow truck hours later, but the front end of the vehicle was almost unrecognizable.

The police cruiser narrowly missed a tree, crashed through a fence and ended up in the backyard of a townhome.

The home itself did not sustain any damage.

The blown-out airbags and shattered windows of the SUV were a clear indicator of how violent this crash was.

A third vehicle, a silver Mazda, was also towed away from the scene.

There was a major police response to the crash with officers from Surrey, Delta, and transit police.

It’s still unclear what caused the collision, but B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, has confirmed it is not investigating.

Surrey RCMP says the officer sustained serious injuries, but civilian injuries were minor.

128th was closed for several hours while the vehicles were towed away.

The roadway reopened Thursday, but much of the shattered glass, broken car parts and other debris remained.