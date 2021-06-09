VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s independent police watchdog says an investigation has determined the death of a man after his release from RCMP cells in Mission had no connection to his involvement with police.

The Independent Investigations Office says the man was arrested in the early hours of March 21 last year and released from cells about nine hours later.

The office says the man was reported missing six days later and a review of available evidence confirms a thorough search was done, including canvassing of the area, patrols and missing-person bulletins.

Human remains found this past April in a forested area about a half kilometre from the detachment were confirmed to belong to the same man, and while the IIO investigation has been concluded, the coroners service is continuing its own probe into the death.