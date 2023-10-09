Police needed to keep peace at pro-Palestinian rally in Vancouver
Police officers stood on every corner outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Monday, as hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators held a rally in support of Gaza.
Shortly after the event organized by the Palestine Youth Movement got underway, tensions ran high when a handful of pro-Israeli protesters arrived and denounced the gathering.
“Shame on you,” yelled a man waving an Israeli flag.
There was pushing and shoving, and the demonstrators exchanged insults, but overall police managed to keep them apart.
Earlier in the day, Vancouver’s mayor condemned the event, writing in a statement that the city has “no place for hate.”
“There is no explanation for murder. There is no justification of terrorism. Hamas is a terrorist organization full stop,” read Ken Sim’s statement. “I unequivocally denounce and condemn any glorifying of the indiscriminate violence from this weekend, including the murder, kidnapping, and rape of innocent Israeli civilians.”
When asked if weekend's surprise attacks by Hamas militants were justified, one pro-Palestinian demonstrator, who did not want to be named, responded: “Do you justify the killing of civilians in Gaza and the bombing of my cousin’s building entirely in the last 24 hours? More than 400 have been killed and most of them are civilians and most of them are children. You justify that.”
Another protester who was there to support the people of Israel admitted there are two sides to every story, but added “when there are terrorist organizations that are going in and doing what they did to the Israeli people, to me it’s just not acceptable.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Banking mogul breaks silence to defend against allegations of Chinese interference
Once lauded as a Canadian immigrant success story, Shenglin Xian, the 68-year-old founder of Wealth One Bank, now can't even get approved for a credit card.
'It will get worse before it gets better': Joly on Israel conflict; says 3 Canadians reported missing
The escalating conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip will definitely worsen before we see any improvement, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Monday.
Montreal man killed in Israel after Hamas attacks
A Montreal man who was killed in the attacks led by Hamas militants last weekend in Israel is being hailed as a hero by his grieving family and his community.
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Israeli survivors recount terror at music festival, where Hamas militants killed at least 260
Saturday's attack on the open-air Tribe of Nova music festival is believed to be the worst civilian massacre in Israeli history, with at least 260 dead and a still undetermined number taken hostage.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israel's Netanyahu says offensive against Hamas will 'reverberate' for generations
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Monday that Israel's fierce offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip has 'only started.'
Ancient tree showed remnants of the largest-ever solar storm: researchers
An ancient tree held evidence of the largest solar storm in Earth's history, a process researchers say can be used to identify the risks in the future.
Brett Favre's deposition in Mississippi's welfare scandal is rescheduled for December
The deposition hearing in the civil lawsuit against retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre surrounding Mississippi's welfare scandal has been pushed back at the request of the athlete's attorneys, a court document shows.
These new overhead aircraft bins could be an inflight game-changer
Older versions of the highly coveted overhead bins were not designed with your average carry-on roller suitcase in mind. Enter French aircraft maker Airbus and its new 'Airspace L Bins.'
Vancouver Island
-
Winner of B.C.'s giant pumpkin contest crowned
A woman from Vancouver Island has the massive honour of taking home this year's prize for B.C.'s heaviest giant pumpkin after an annual contest over the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
BC Ferries forced to gear down vessel electrification ambitions
BC Ferries has officially changed course, scaling down its climate ambitions to electrify its Island Class fleet and ability to achieve provincial emissions targets.
-
B.C. man missing in southern Israel amid Hamas attacks
A Vancouver man is missing in Israel after Saturday’s attack on the region, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs confirmed to CTV News on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Man arrested following pro-Israel and pro-Palestine rallies outside Calgary city hall
Hundreds of people gathered outside Calgary’s city hall on Monday for a pair of rallies supporting the Israeli and Palestinian sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
-
Calgary woman part of march advocating for women’s ordination within the Catholic church
On Friday Calgarian Jeanie McKibbon participated in march at adjacent to the Vatican, advocating for women’s ordination within the Catholic Church.
-
Change of atmosphere fuels Calgary Flames' playoff ambitions
Will a new general manager, coach, captain and attitude push the Calgary Flames over the hump to the playoffs in 2023-24?
Edmonton
-
'She's in a coma': Ukrainian teen being treated for cancer at Edmonton hospital
A girl who came to Edmonton to escape the fighting in Ukraine is fighting a battle of her own.
-
Drug-poisoning deaths in Alberta remain high, new records set: Alberta Health data
Newly released data from Alberta's health ministry shows that 168 people died from drug poisonings in July of this year.
-
Turkey, bannock served at Boyle Street/Bissell Centre Thanksgiving dinner
Hundreds of people were served Thanksgiving dinner by Boyle Street Community Services and the Bissell Centre on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Four people arrested as thousands gather in solidarity with Israel at North York rally
Thousands of people have gathered at Mel Lastman Square in solidarity with Israel in the aftermath of a weekend of violence in the Middle East.
-
Thanksgiving shooting at Pickering Casino leaves security guard dead
Investigator say they are searching for multiple men and women who fled the scene after a 34-year-old security guard was fatally gunned down at a Pickering casino early Thanksgiving Day.
-
Police search for suspect in sexual assault of 9-year-old girl in downtown Toronto
Police are searching for a suspect after a nine-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while shopping in downtown Toronto.
Montreal
-
Montreal man killed in Israel after Hamas attacks
A Montreal man who was killed in the attacks led by Hamas militants last weekend in Israel is being hailed as a hero by his grieving family and his community.
-
Flu, COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins Tuesday
Quebec's annual vaccination campaign against the flu and COVID-19 is slated to start officially on Tuesday.
-
Residents applaud revocation of permit to build condos near Hudson's Sandy Beach
Residents who have long fought against a proposed condo development in Hudson are celebrating a win after the project's permit was revoked.
Winnipeg
-
'People don't want war': Winnipeggers rally on both sides of Israel/Palestine conflict
Winnipeg supporters on both sides of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict gathered downtown Monday afternoon to make their voices heard.
-
'A healing process': Tattoo removal technician helps ex-gang members feel free
A Winnipeg tattoo removal technician is helping former gang members leave the lifestyle behind.
-
Winnipeg-born woman believed to be among Hamas hostages
A Winnipeg-born woman is believed to be among the hostages taken in Israel over the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. labour groups to hold rally over pronoun policy as rush legislative session begins
Saskatchewan labour groups are holding a rally at the legislative building on Tuesday, as provincial lawmakers gather two weeks early to pass a controversial piece of legislation.
-
One last round: Saskatoon golfers preparing to hang up their clubs for the winter
As the autumn leaves paint the golf courses in shades of red and gold, Thanksgiving Monday signals the end of the golf season for members at The Legends golf club in Warman.
-
Cryopreservation: Sask. researchers aim to improve fertility of women after cancer
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) are trying to establish a research program that could one day help improve the fertility of women after receiving cancer treatments.
Regina
-
Regina police investigating weekend death
Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating a death that occurred on Sunday night.
-
Sask. labour groups to hold rally over pronoun policy as rush legislative session begins
Saskatchewan labour groups are holding a rally at the legislative building on Tuesday, as provincial lawmakers gather two weeks early to pass a controversial piece of legislation.
-
Connor Bedard on roster for Chicago Blackhawks opening night game
Forward Connor Bedard is on the roster for the Chicago Blackhawks opening night game.
Atlantic
-
Search for 78-year-old Derek Kruger in N.S. suspended
The RCMP is asking for help from the public in locating a 78-year-old man who has been missing since late September.
-
'It’s absolutely tragic': Maritime community members react to Hamas attacks, retaliation by Israel
Members of Moncton's Jewish community gathered at the Tiferes Israel Synagogue cemetery in Dieppe Monday morning for a stone unveiling ceremony to honour Ruben Maklin, a beloved community member, businessman and father who passed away in February.
-
RCMP warn of scam emails posing as police
Kings District RCMP is warning the public of scam emails posing as police and using actual officer’s names and positions in demand of personal information and financial gain.
London
-
Five people taken to hospital, including one by air ambulance, after serious crash in Elgin County
A two-vehicle crash on a winding curve in Elgin County sent five people to hospital Monday afternoon.
-
'We had some people trapped': suspicious two-building fire in London, Ont.
Multiple people are looking for temporary accommodations after a pair of fires near downtown London, Ont. Monday morning.
-
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Highway 144 closed at the Highway 17 intersection in Lively
A crash on Highway 144 in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively on Monday afternoon has closed the road in both directions at the Highway 17 intersection.
-
Police say a 21-year-old from southern Ont. was driving 163 km/h on Hwy. 11
A 21-year-old driver from Scarborough, Ont. is in some trouble with police following a recent traffic stop on Highway 11.
-
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Kitchener
-
WATCH
WATCH 'It really highlights the city quite well': Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade rolls through K-W
A Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest classic, the annual Thanksgiving Day parade made its way down Weber Street on Monday, Oct. 9.
-
Temple Shalom releases statement on Israel-Hamas war
Temple Shalom in Waterloo has shared its thoughts regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
-
Experts weigh in on how to stay safe this flu season
With the cooler months arriving, flu season is officially upon residents in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.