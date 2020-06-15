VANCOUVER -- Police moved in on a group of Black Lives Matter protesters blocking the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts Monday morning.

The protest began Saturday morning, when people blocked the entrances to both roadways. Early Monday morning, the group was still there.

Shortly before 7 a.m., police moved onto the viaduct to ask the protesters to leave. The group began packing up tents and tarps.

Then, by 7:15 a.m., a line of Vancouver police could be seen slowly advancing on the protesters, pushing them back along the viaduct. At least one person could be seen being taken away in handcuffs.

#breaking One protester in handcuffs being taken away, while police officers push back protesters on Georgia Viaduct pic.twitter.com/m4ZsuM7ZBz — Emad Agahi (@emadagahi) June 15, 2020

The group isn't speaking to media, but their signs have messages like "Defund VPD," "Black Lives Matter" and "Black Trans Lives Matter."

When the viaducts were first built in the 1970s, a city mandate forced the displacement of the Hogan's Alley neighbourhood, which was home to Vancouver's Black community.

Social media posts from those taking responsibility for organizing the protest say they're reclaiming the viaducts.

Posts on the Black Lives Matter Vancouver website say the group wants to see funding redirected from the police budget to a range of social services like child care, education and mental health supports.

Police were on scene earlier in the morning, but it appeared they were mostly directing traffic.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Emad Agahi and Jen St. Denis

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.